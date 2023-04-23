Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 530,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3888 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. in the region of Sporada. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale in the area of 20226 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. On the territory with the…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9000 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory, the land has the oppor…
Plot of land in Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sykamineas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 20226 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 4045 s…
Plot of land in Petra, Greece
Plot of land
Petra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 27000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 302 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale fenced land of 3888 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
