Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Lemnos Municipality

Lands for sale in Lemnos Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Varos, Greece
Plot of land
Varos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale, a land plot of 92.000 sq.m on the island of Lemnos in the area of Kotsinas. It is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir