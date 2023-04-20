Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

22 properties total found
Plot of land in demos leukadas, Greece
Plot of land
demos leukadas, Greece
€ 150,000
ID: #W060 - Lefkada Prefecture, Lefkada: FOR SALE inclining parcel 4200sm with facade length…
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 23940 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The …
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in demos leukadas, Greece
Plot of land
demos leukadas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 685 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale land of 31000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale land of 13650 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view. A rare opportun…
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 5048 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Nikitas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikitas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 3768 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Kariotes, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
For sale land of 190000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale land of 137000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 22182 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view, …
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 29680 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. For sale, a29.680 sq.m land plot located…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
For sale land of 778 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
For sale land of 988 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale land of 4413 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 6179 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
Plot of land in Nydri, Greece
Plot of land
Nydri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Superb land plot for sale, with building permission of 150 sq.m, in Lefkada (Ionian islands)…
