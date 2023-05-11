Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lavrion, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Area 8 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Thoriko, Greece
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Thoriko, Greece
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
