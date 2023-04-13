UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
264 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
For sale land of 1003 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territ…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 119,000
For sale land of 1654 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 720 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale land of 2375 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 29981 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale fenced land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 539,500
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 3460 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 5859 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.m…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 12765 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Vainia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 11500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 10650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Epano Luma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Epano Luma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 820000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 24820 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 37000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 55000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 563 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply.…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koinoteta oreinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
