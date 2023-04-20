Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Langadas, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Chrysavgi, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysavgi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Langadas, Greece
Plot of land
Langadas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 1080 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Langadas, Greece
Plot of land
Langadas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 1182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Langadas, Greece
Plot of land
Langadas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 1061 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Langadas, Greece
Plot of land
Langadas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has stru…
Plot of land in Irakleio, Greece
Plot of land
Irakleio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Irakleio, Greece
Plot of land
Irakleio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Perivolaki, Greece
Plot of land
Perivolaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has stru…
Plot of land in Perivolaki, Greece
Plot of land
Perivolaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply
Plot of land in Chrysavgi, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysavgi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 9500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
