Lands for sale in Kyparissia, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kyparissia, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 5025 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Vryses, Greece
Plot of land
Vryses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 15850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Stasio, Greece
Plot of land
Stasio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
