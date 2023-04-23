Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Ermionida
  6. dorouphi
  7. Kranidi

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kranidi, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir