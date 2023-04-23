Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Koropi

Lands for sale in Koropi, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
4 250 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1164 - Kropias FOR SALE Plot of 4250 sq.m., ideal for residential or tourist unit and …
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale land of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view. The land plot…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot of land is located in Koropi area. The l…
Realting.com
Go