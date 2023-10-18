Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Korinos, Greece

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€140,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€800,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
€160,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
€200,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€90,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission o…
€180,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 469 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€120,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1398 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€300,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 590 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€200,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€50,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The la…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€215,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply. T…
€120,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
€130,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€80,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€70,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 952 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10952 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€150,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€130,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 607 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
€150,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9735 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€950,000
