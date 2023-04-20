Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 150,000
For sale land of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Price on request
For sale land of 96000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Price on request
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 50,000
For sale land of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 190,000
For sale land of 323 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 300,000
For sale fenced land of 427 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 450,000
For sale land of 1880 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 22…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 2,100,000
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 900,000
For sale land of 7414 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has well, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1266 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 450,000
For sale land of 664 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7720 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 30…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 200,000
A plot of 5.870 sq.m., located next to ESSO PAPPAS Industrial Complex, at a privileged spot,…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 130,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 2,900,000
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
