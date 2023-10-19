Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sitia Community, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Agia Fotia, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Fotia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4933 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€115,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Agia Fotia, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Fotia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€195,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land 19454 sq.meters in Lasithi region of Crete island. The territory has possibili…
€1,40M
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 458 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€190,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11085 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€237,000
