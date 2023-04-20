Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta peukon, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 37000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 5547 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,490,000
For sale land of 96000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
