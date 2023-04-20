Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in koinoteta peukon, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
Price on request
For sale land of 37000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 18769 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 5547 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
€ 200,000
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
€ 100,000
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
1
€ 1,490,000
For sale land of 96000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
