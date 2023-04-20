Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
€ 110,000
€ 110,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Palaikastron, Greece
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
€ 270,000
€ 270,000
For sale land of 10447 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
€ 300,000
€ 300,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
€ 525,000
€ 525,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
€ 300,000
€ 300,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Palaikastron, Greece
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
€ 700,000
€ 700,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
