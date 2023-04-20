Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Lands for sale in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 150000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
100 000 m²
€ 200,000
Lassithi Amigdalia Plot 100,000 m², 24 acres within the village, even, buildable land with o…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 18865 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.meters
Plot of land in Neapoli, Greece
Plot of land
Neapoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 14144 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir