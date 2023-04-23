Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in koinoteta milatou, Greece

32 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 720 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 5859 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
For sale land of 7250 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6691 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale land of 480 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 21582 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 256,000
For sale land of 6150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 4205 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale fenced land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 2744 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1034 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale fenced land of 4050 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1116 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
