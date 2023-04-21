Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta louma, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Epano Luma, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Luma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Epano Luma, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Luma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
