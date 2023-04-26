Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Lands for sale in koinoteta limnon, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Limnes, Greece
Plot of land
Limnes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 768 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
Plot of land in Limnes, Greece
Plot of land
Limnes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 370 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale fenced land of 745 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir