  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Lands for Sale in koinoteta latsidas, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Latsida, Greece
Plot of land
Latsida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 178,500
For sale fenced land of 968 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permission…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
For sale land of 915 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Latsida, Greece
Plot of land
Latsida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 573 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Latsida, Greece
Plot of land
Latsida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Latsida, Greece
Plot of land
Latsida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 2881 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
