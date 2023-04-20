Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta hagiou antoniou, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.m…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 10800 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale fenced land of 4189 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 439 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 1247 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale fenced land of 944 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale fenced land of 10226 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 9519 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 19700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 8756 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 1584 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 7657 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6218 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 4336 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 3854 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 36403 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, building permission …
