Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta brachasiou, Greece
31 property total found
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 119,000
For sale land of 1654 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 89,000
For sale land of 2375 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 103,000
For sale land of 2406 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 4098 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a plot of 17.500 sq.m in Crete. The plot can build a house with an area of 341sq…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
For sale is a plot of 7200 sq.m in Crete. The plot can build a house with an area of 290 sq.…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 16500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
For sale fenced land of 14776 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 82,000
For sale land of 4007 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1
1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 12371 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 100000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2066 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 679 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1
1
€ 78,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 10063 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 375,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale land of 5432 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5071 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
