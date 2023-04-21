Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Lands for sale in koinoteta boulismenes, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Voulismeni, Greece
Plot of land
Voulismeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir