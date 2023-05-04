Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Ierapetra

Seaview Lands for Sale in koinoteta agiou stephanou, Greece

Plot of land in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
Plot of land in Makrygialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 184,000
