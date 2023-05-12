Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Korfalonas, Greece
Plot of land
Korfalonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Chrisoskalitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Chrisoskalitissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chrisoskalitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Chrisoskalitissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Tsourouniana, Greece
Plot of land
Tsourouniana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 342 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
Plot of land
Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Keramoti, Greece
Plot of land
Keramoti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Keramoti, Greece
Plot of land
Keramoti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
