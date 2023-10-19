UAE
Realting.com
Land
Greece
Kissamos Municipality
Lands for sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Azogiras, in Ki…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located literally in front of the beach of Kissamos, …
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete is set in the boundaries of the town and…
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Kastelli Chania Crete of 16122,59sqms, wi…
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kaliviani, Greece
This is a fantastic land for sale in Gramvousa, Chania, Crete. The plot is located in Kissam…
€65,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This exceptional land for sale in Kissamos, Chania, presents a truly unique investment oppor…
€2,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
A fantastic sea front plot for sale in Kastelli,Kissamos of 8271.05 sqms with a 261 sqms bui…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
€107,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nopigia, Greece
This seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete is located right on the beach o…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Voulgaro, Greece
This beautiful plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village o…
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Voulgaro, Greece
This amazing plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village of …
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
€299,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nopigia, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located in the village of Plakalona, between Kissamo…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nopigia, Greece
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nopigia, Greece
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
€2,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
€3,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Chrisoskalitissa, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tsourouniana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€356,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€680,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nopigia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4115 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Keramoti, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€210,000
Recommend
