  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality
  6. Kissamos

Lands for sale in Kissamos, Greece

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Korfalonas, Greece
Plot of land
Korfalonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 850,000
A fantastic sea front plot for sale in Kastelli,Kissamos of 8271.05 sqms with a 261 sqms bui…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 107,000
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 130,000
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 299,000
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 399,000
This is an exclusive seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located right …
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 85,000
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 3,750,000
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
Plot of land in Korfalonas, Greece
Plot of land
Korfalonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 342 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 356,000
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kallergiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kallergiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
