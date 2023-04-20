UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Kissamos Municipality
Kissamos
Lands for sale in Kissamos, Greece
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Korfalonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 850,000
A fantastic sea front plot for sale in Kastelli,Kissamos of 8271.05 sqms with a 261 sqms bui…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 107,000
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 130,000
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 299,000
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 399,000
This is an exclusive seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located right …
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 85,000
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
€ 3,750,000
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
Plot of land
Korfalonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 342 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 356,000
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
