Seaview Lands for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Fiskardo, Greece
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
