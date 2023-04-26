Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

21 property total found
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 500,000
The site is located in the Assos area, in Corinthia Prefecture
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,200,000
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
176 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
An exclusive property is offered for sale - the uninhabited island of Sofia as part of the g…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Markoulata, Greece
Plot of land
Markoulata, Greece
€ 500,000
ID: #W101 - Kefallinia Prefecture, Kefalonia: FOR SALE inclining plot 252sm with facade leng…
Plot of land in Mesovounia, Greece
Plot of land
Mesovounia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 153 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 74,500
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Lakithra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakithra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Land 6681 sq.meters located in Lakithra area, in the south of Kefalonia. This large…
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Fiskardo, Greece
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
Plot of land in Thiramonas, Greece
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Faraklata, Greece
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
