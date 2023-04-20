Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 8900 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
5 500 m²
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 5500 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 74,000 sq.m. in the region of Kipozhl. On the territory of the…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 8000 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 19259 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. It has a magnificent vie…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 400 sq.m. in the Kipozhl region. Water was supplied on the ter…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. in the region of Kipozhl. On the territory with t…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
