  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Seaview Lands for Sale in Kavala, Greece

63 properties total found
Plot of landin Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5770 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 4098 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elaiochori, Greece
1 900 m²
€ 120,000
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Plot of 1900sq.m. facade. Situated in a rural area, by the sea on t…
Plot of landin Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Plot of landin Maries, Greece
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Plot of landin Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
Plot of landin Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Plot of landin Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of landin Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of landin Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale land of 12788 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Rachoni, Greece
Plot of land
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 380 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of landin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The land has a sea view, mountain …
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5365 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 536 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of landin Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 171,000
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of landin Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 2240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4025 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4099 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale fenced land of 485 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure,…
