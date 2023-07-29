Seaview Lands for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 360,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 23,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 20,000 sq.m. in Cavalier. It has sea views
€ 650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6091 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 4100 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 12912 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
€ 530,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
€ 340,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 9200 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. Electricity is s…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
13 200 m²
Land for sale with an area of 12788 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 1250 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water has been supplied on…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 10,500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on th…
€ 460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
13 000 m²
Land for sale with an area of 13,000 square meters in the south of Tassos Island. The plot i…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
12 000 m²
On the island of Tasos, a land plot with panoramic views is for sale. Land area 12000sq.m. T…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4098 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. On the territory…
€ 390,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5770 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4098 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 390,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elaiochori, Greece
1 900 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Plot of 1900sq.m. facade. Situated in a rural area, by the sea on t…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1
1
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
1
1
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1
1
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
€ 460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12788 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Rachoni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 160,000
Recommend
