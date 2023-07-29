Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

65 properties total found
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 360,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 23,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 20,000 sq.m. in Cavalier. It has sea views
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6091 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 4100 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 12912 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
€ 530,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
€ 340,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 9200 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. Electricity is s…
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 13 200 m²
Land for sale with an area of 12788 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
€ 1,550,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 1250 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water has been supplied on…
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 10,500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on th…
€ 460,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 13 000 m²
Land for sale with an area of 13,000 square meters in the south of Tassos Island. The plot i…
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 12 000 m²
On the island of Tasos, a land plot with panoramic views is for sale. Land area 12000sq.m. T…
€ 320,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4098 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. On the territory…
€ 390,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5770 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4098 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€ 390,000
Plot of land in Elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elaiochori, Greece
Area 1 900 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Plot of 1900sq.m. facade. Situated in a rural area, by the sea on t…
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Maries, Greece
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
€ 320,000
Plot of land in Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
€ 460,000
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12788 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 1,550,000
Plot of land in Rachoni, Greece
Plot of land
Rachoni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 160,000
