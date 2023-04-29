Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

59 properties total found
Plot of land in Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Plot of land in Maries, Greece
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Plot of land in Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 320 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Plot of land in Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 160 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 504 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 11250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has well, water sup…
Plot of land in Rachoni, Greece
Plot of land
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3763 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The land has a sea view, mountain …
Plot of land in Sotiras, Greece
Plot of land
Sotiras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water s…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5365 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 2240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
For sale land of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water s…
Plot of land in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4025 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
