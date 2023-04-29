Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
255 m²
€ 270,000
Kavala, Dexameni: For sale a plot of 255 sq.m. Builds 408 sq. M with 40% coverage and up to …
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
6 250 m²
€ 33,000
 Kavala, Nea Karvali: For sale flat plot of 6250 sq.m. facade, has 319 olive trees 6*3 plant…
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 512 m²
€ 310,000
Kavala, Perigiali: Plot for sale 1512 sq.m. with 1209 sq.m. building, 100 meters from the sa…
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
600 m²
€ 114,000
Kavala, Perigiali: 600 sq.m. plot for sale, even and buildable 100 meters from the sandy bea…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 280,000
Property Code. 11277 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €280.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 250,000
Property Code. 11273 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €250.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
€ 45,000
Property Code. 11270 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €45.000 . Discover the featu…
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 11267 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €50.000. Discover the features …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 150,000
Property Code. 11255 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 11241 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for €50.000 Exclusivity. Discov…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 11232 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
389 m²
€ 500,000
Kipoupoli Kavala: Plot for sale 389 sq.m. in a unique spot with a view of the sea and a fron…
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
€ 16,000
Property Code. 11224 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €16.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
€ 200,000
Property Code. 11226 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €200.000 Exclusivity. Discover th…
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
€ 245,000
Property Code. 11221 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €245.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land in Kryoneri, Greece
Plot of land
Kryoneri, Greece
362 m²
€ 20,000
ID: #2063 - Kavala Prefecture, Filippoi: FOR SALE plane plot 362sqm with facade length of 40…
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
28 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Prefecture of Kavalas, Thassos: For sale, airy amphitheater Plot 28000 sq.m. Area for sale 2…
Plot of land in Skala Marion, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Marion, Greece
1 002 m²
€ 140,000
ID: #BK30 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE amphitheatric plot 1002sqm with a Coefficien…
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
322 m²
€ 150,000
Kavala, DEPOS: Amphitheater Plot for sale 322 sq.m. with building factor 0.8, building squar…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 130,000
Property Code. 11202 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €130.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code. 11203 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €35.000 . Discover the features…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 95,000
Property Code. 11205 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €95.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 407 m²
€ 720,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Unique plot for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, 1407 sq.m. at a distance o…
Plot of land in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
€ 30,000
Property Code. 11198 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for €30.000 . Discover the feat…
Plot of land in Kallirachi, Greece
Plot of land
Kallirachi, Greece
€ 12,000
Property Code. 11173 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €12.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 120,000
Property Code. 11171 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €120.000. Discover the fe…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 72,000
Property Code. 11170 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €72.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Krinides, Greece
Plot of land
Krinides, Greece
744 m²
€ 40,000
Philippi, Krinides: For sale, bright and level Plot 744 sq.m. with a frontage of 24m. with a…
