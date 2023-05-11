Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Seaview Lands for Sale in Katerini, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 19704 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale fenced land of 975 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Elatochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 12955 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 54000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4862 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Sevasti, Greece
Plot of land
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mo…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Elatochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 65000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply. T…
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4685 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 10952 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 9735 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
