  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Katerini, Greece

158 properties total found
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land in Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 58,800
For sale land of 19600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 34,000
For sale land of 4035 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 660 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
For sale land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 19704 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale fenced land of 975 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 672 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Svoronos, Greece
Plot of land
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4675 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Andromachi, Greece
Plot of land
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 7642 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 607 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 6250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 9911 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, the plot quali…
Plot of land in Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 864 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Elatochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 425 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Elatochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 48714 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 12955 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Ganochora, Greece
Plot of land
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 586 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, b…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 592 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 54000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
