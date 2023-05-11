Mountain View Lands for Sale in Katerini, Greece

UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1
1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1
1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 58,800
For sale land of 19600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 34,000
For sale land of 4035 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1
1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 660 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1
1
€ 17,500
For sale land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 19704 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
1
1
€ 45,000
For sale fenced land of 975 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
1
1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 672 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Svoronos, Greece
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
1
1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4675 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Andromachi, Greece
1
1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 7642 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
1
1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 607 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 6250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1
1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 9911 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, the plot quali…
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 864 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
1
1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 425 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Elatochori, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 48714 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1
1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 12955 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Ganochora, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 586 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, b…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 592 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 54000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
