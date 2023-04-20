Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 74500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8462 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 10800 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 2700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 8400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building …
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 11005 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Fourka, Greece
Plot of land
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 5792 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Fourka, Greece
Plot of land
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
