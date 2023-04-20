Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kassandria, Greece

Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 5495 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Fourka, Greece
Plot of land
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 1025 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale land of 29643 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2011 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 5725 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 8250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
6 605 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code. 3-921 - Plot FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €320.000. Discover the fea…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 767 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 2704 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 2453 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a forest view
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Fourka, Greece
Plot of land
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 3025 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
