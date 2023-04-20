Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Karystos

Lands for sale in Karystos, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 41,000
For sale land of 445 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
850 m²
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,000
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Karystos, Greece
Plot of land
Karystos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 116000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . PARCEL TOTAL SURFACE CONDITIONS 116…
Plot of land in Karystos, Greece
Plot of land
Karystos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 506 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Karystos, Greece
Plot of land
Karystos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 360 sq.m is located in Karistos area
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Grampia, Greece
Plot of land
Grampia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 664 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The plot is located on the island of Evia, in the municipality of Karystos, in the village Grampia
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 474 sq.meters on the Euboea island
Plot of land in Aetos, Greece
Plot of land
Aetos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
For sale land of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
