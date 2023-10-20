Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Karpathos Regional Unit, Greece

35 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 5 080 m²
It is proposed for sale a land plot of 5080 square meters on the village of Afon in Halkidik…
€2,20M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€350,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8970 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€305,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 50,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4700 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€550,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€700,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 14300 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€300,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 11370 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€800,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 1200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€300,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 16800 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€1,60M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 11,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
€430,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 13115 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€300,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4078 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€300,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 8000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€750,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
€600,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 8 300 m²
Land for sale with an area of 8300 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€300,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 10,500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
€2,10M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 7150 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€1,10M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€650,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 4560 sq.m. on the peninsula of Afon, the region of Halkidiki.…
€860,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€445,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 13180 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€1,50M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2700 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki
€500,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 8 620 m²
Land for sale with an area of 8620 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€1,60M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 10 550 m²
Land for sale with an area of 10550 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€1,50M
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 11 300 m²
Land for sale with an area of 11300 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€765,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 15 600 m²
Land for sale with an area of 15600 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
€600,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
€350,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Area 7 850 m²
We bring to your attention a wonderful offer - a land plot of 7850 square meters.m. An unusu…
€315,000
