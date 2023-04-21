Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kantanos - Selinos Municipality

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kantanos - Selinos Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Paleochora, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir