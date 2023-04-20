Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou

Seaview Lands for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale land of 23688 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir