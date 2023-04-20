Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale land of 23688 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 957 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 861,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters in Attica. The plot of land is located in Lagonisi area
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The lan…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifie…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,100
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
The plot is located in Markopoulo area, on the most central street of the area
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Kalyvia Thorikou
