Seaview Lands for Sale in Kallithea, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
