Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Kalampaka Municipality
  6. Kalambaka

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kalambaka, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kalambaka, Greece
Plot of land
Kalambaka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 1790 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir