Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Lands for sale in Ithaca Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Lefki, Greece
Plot of land
Lefki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 7318 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Plot of land in Vathý, Greece
Plot of land
Vathý, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 580 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Vathý, Greece
Plot of land
Vathý, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view. The price inclu…
Plot of land in Vathý, Greece
Plot of land
Vathý, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
The land plot is situated on the island of Ithaki, in its western coast in Aetos area. It is…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir