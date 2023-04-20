Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus
  5. Ioannina Municipality

Lands for sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Anargiri, Greece
Plot of land
Anargiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 1651 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has the plot qualifies for a …
Plot of land in Tsepelovo, Greece
Plot of land
Tsepelovo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale fenced land of 1412 sq.meters in Epirus. The land is located at the area of Tsepelovo
Plot of land in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 205 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
