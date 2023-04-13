Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Lands for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

949 properties total found
Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 3675 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 2206 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 500,000
The site is located in the Assos area, in Corinthia Prefecture
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,200,000
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
176 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
An exclusive property is offered for sale - the uninhabited island of Sofia as part of the g…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Plot of landin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Plot of landin Gouvia, Greece
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 607,000
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Mantouki, Greece
Plot of land
Mantouki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,400
For sale land of 135 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Agios Gordios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Alykes Potamou, Greece
Plot of land
Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 6145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Peroulades, Greece
Plot of land
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale, a land plot of 371 sq.m located in the village of Peroulades. The plot is accessed…
Plot of landin Acharavi, Greece
Plot of land
Acharavi, Greece
€ 85,000
Due to its location and its unique panoramic view - combining the blue of the sea with the g…
Plot of landin Potamos, Greece
Plot of land
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale land of 2282 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Spartilas, Greece
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2033 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 496 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 2079 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
