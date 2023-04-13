UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Lands for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Clear all
949 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 3675 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 2206 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 500,000
The site is located in the Assos area, in Corinthia Prefecture
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,200,000
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
176 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
An exclusive property is offered for sale - the uninhabited island of Sofia as part of the g…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. The pric…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 580 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. Water was supplied on the ter…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 607,000
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Mantouki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,400
For sale land of 135 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 6145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale, a land plot of 371 sq.m located in the village of Peroulades. The plot is accessed…
Plot of land
Acharavi, Greece
€ 85,000
Due to its location and its unique panoramic view - combining the blue of the sea with the g…
Plot of land
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale land of 2282 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2033 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 496 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 2079 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map