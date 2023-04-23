Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

33 properties total found
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5005 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 10550 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission o…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 445,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1686 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 7150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 387 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 6700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 13115 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 10750 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 8453 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, wa…
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 10045 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 53000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 3760 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 11200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 50000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
