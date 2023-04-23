Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ierissos, Greece

Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 1425 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
316 m²
€ 95,000
The land is 316 square meters and is located in Ierissos village only 50 meters to the beach…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
917 m²
€ 89,000
Land is 917 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 280 meters to the sea. The propert…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 1330 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 11800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4313 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
700 m²
€ 69,000
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 300 meters to the sea. The propert…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
4 200 m²
€ 90,000
This piece of land with sea view is located in a very nice area between Ierissos village (2.…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
560 m²
€ 80,000
Land is 560 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village.  The property has a building allo…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
4 500 m²
€ 50,000
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Ierissos village 2000 meters from …
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
15 100 m²
€ 380,000
Land is 15100 sq. meters and is located 2.5 km from Nea Roda and 3.5 km from Ierissos and 50…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
17 311 m²
€ 275,000
Land is 17 311 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Rodha village at a distance o…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
380 m²
€ 200,000
Land is 380 sq. meters and is located in the central street of Ierissos village only 100 met…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
992 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 992 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village.  The property has a building allo…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 18800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is for sale a plot of land of 38,500 square meters on the peninsula of Mount Athos, Ha…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5005 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 15600 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
For sale land of 11300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 10550 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission o…
